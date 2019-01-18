Ganja worth Rs 1.61 cr seized in Tripura

In a joint operation, the (BSF) and the Police on Friday seized 300 kg of ganja (cannabis) valued at Rs 14.60 lakh in the international market.

"Police and troopers in a joint raid seized around 300 kg ganja amounting to Rs 14.60 lakh from a border village of in district on Thursday night," a release said.

"Separate cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the seized consignment handed over to police," the release said.

With this seizure, the total amount of seized contraband over the last two weeks has reached 2,855 kg, valued at Rs 1.61 crore, according to the release.

"The operation was led by the para-military force's and Sonamura Sauvik Dev," it added.

Ever since came to power, he has launched a crusade against the drug menace in the northeastern state.

Last week, a and his sister-in-law were arrested for their alleged involvement in drug smuggling. So far, 16 policemen have been either arrested or suspended from service for their reported involvement in drug menace.

--IANS

sc/rs/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)