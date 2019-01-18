Ganja worth Rs 1.61 cr seized in Tripura

-
In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Tripura Police on Friday seized 300 kg of ganja (cannabis) valued at Rs 14.60 lakh in the international market.
"Police and BSF troopers in a joint raid seized around 300 kg ganja amounting to Rs 14.60 lakh from a border village of Anandapur in Sepahijala district on Thursday night," a BSF release said.
"Separate cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the seized consignment handed over to police," the release said.
With this seizure, the total amount of seized contraband over the last two weeks has reached 2,855 kg, valued at Rs 1.61 crore, according to the release.
"The operation was led by the para-military force's Assistant Commandant A.K. Singh and Sonamura sub-divisional police officer Sauvik Dev," it added.
Ever since Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb came to power, he has launched a crusade against the drug menace in the northeastern state.
Last week, a police official and his sister-in-law were arrested for their alleged involvement in drug smuggling. So far, 16 policemen have been either arrested or suspended from service for their reported involvement in drug menace.
