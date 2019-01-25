'Garm Hava' most underrated film on partition: Shoojit Sircar

-
National award winning director Shoojit Sircar says "Garm Hava" is one of the most underrated films based on partition and its aftermath.
Sircar on Thursday tweeted that he was moved to the core after watching the film, which is directed by M.S. Sathyu.
"Watched 'Garm Hava' again by M. S. Sathyu. Moved to the core. One of the most underrated films based on partition and its aftermath," the filmmaker tweeted.
"Garam Hava", which released in 1973 featured Balraj Sahni in the lead. It was written by Kaifi Azmi and Shama Zaidi, based on an unpublished short story by noted Urdu writer Ismat Chughtai.
The film based on post-partitioned India, where a Muslim businessman and his family struggle for their rights.
