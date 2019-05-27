Mobile speeds in India fell in April, ranks 121: Ookla

witnessed a dip in mobile speeds in April 2019 with its rank remaining at 68th position in fixed speeds globally and has decreased in ranking to 121 in mobile speeds, Ookla, the company behind Speedtest, said on Monday in updates to its Speedtest Global Index for April 2019.

While has maintained its position in fixed with average download speeds of 29.25 Mbps, the country has witnessed a dip in mobile speeds with average download speed of 10.71 Mbps, as per the report.

According Ookla's announcement in the beginning of 2018, clocked 67th rank globally for fixed speeds and 109th for speeds.

In absolute terms, India's performance in mobile speeds has deteriorated from that of last year.

The April Speedtest Global Index shows at pole position globally for with an average download speed of 65.41 Mbps. takes the top spot for fixed broadband with an average download speed of 197.50 Mbps.

said in a statement: "Networks are extremely complex entities whose performance is impacted by everything from quality of to the geographical regions they are placed."

"India has unique challenges due to both the country's large geographic size and population. The number of people using a network at a given time is one of the biggest factors for network congestion and slow down. Overall, we believe they are doing an admirable job given the complexities of the market," he added.

Ookla's Speedtest Global Index compares monthly from around the world. Data for the Index comes from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month. The company has 40 million active users in India conducting over 800,000 tests a day.

