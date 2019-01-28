Pandya will come out stronger: Kohli

on Monday said all-rounder will come out a "better cricketer" after making a comeback to the side following his sexist remarks on a television show.

Pandya, who is still facing an inquiry for his loose talk on women, took two crucial wickets and a brilliant catch to send back as clinched the ODI series by winning the third match against by seven wickets.

"In life, there are only two ways to deal with a situation like that. Either you hit rock bottom or you can learn from the situation and see it as a motivation to make things right," told reporters.

"For a cricketer, there is nothing more dear than the game. You put all your in the game, if you respect the game, the game will respect you back. There is no rocket science."

The Indian said is already on his road to redemption.

"You don't need do anything extra (in a situation like Pandya's). Whoever comes out of it positive, his career can scale new heights, like we have seen with many cricketers in the past.

"I hope he goes on that right path and emerges as a better and I think he can do that," said

was sent back home from earlier this month after the BCCI suspended him and opener Lokesh Rahul pending an inquiry.

The (CoA) then revoked their interim suspension last week and now their fate will be decided by an Ombudsman to be appointed by the

Kohli said any team in the world would love to have Pandya.

"It is very very good to have him. He provides balance to the team. The way he bowled today showed that he went back and was practising his skills. You can tell with his intensity, he picked up two crucial wickets as well.

"He is someone who will give you those important contributions in all three departments. The team also looks much more balanced with him around. He is in a good head space and I hope he can continue with that," added Kohli.

--IANS

dm/tri/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)