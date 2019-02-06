Flight operations suspended in Srinagar due to bad weather

Flight operations were adversely affected on Wednesday at the international airport due to bad weather, officials said.

"Due to continuing snowfall and poor visibility, 14 flights have been suspended. No flight has landed or taken off from here," a airport said.

"Afternoon flight operations are also uncertain due to snowfall and poor visibility," the said.

Meanwhile, the strategic was also closed on Wednesday due to snowfall and landslides.

Airfares skyrocket in each time the surface link between the with the outside world is snapped.

The Srinagar- airfare touched a record Rs 28,000 last week.

The Governor's administration has taken up the matter with various service operators and warned them that the practice of hiking the airfare each time the gets blocked amounts to black marketing.

said three days ago: "How can tourism pick up when Srinagar- airfare costs equivalent to the 'to and from' fare of Delhi- "

