Girl molested in Gurugram metro station

The registered an FIR against an unknown youth for allegedly molesting a girl in on Tuesday.

The incident come to the notice of the police after the victim tweeted about the incident and also tagged and She has raised questions over security of women in public places like metro stations.

While confirming the incident, said the incident took place on an escalator around 9.25 p.m.

"Since the matter was very serious, we have immediately registered an FIR in concerned station at Iffco Chowk. We have also contacted the victim but she is not taking part in the investigation. We have now asked the manager to provide CCTV footage of the incident to find the culprit," Bokan said.

The investigation is being led by Gurugram ACP

The victim said she slapped the accused after the incident.

"For? (Molestation), I slapped him, which means something happened. Wasn't that enough to ring alarm? We don't want free rides #Arvindkejriwal, #PM Modi. We want safety which every government promises but none has been able to provide us. We fear walking out. Is 9.25 PM really that late?" she tweeted.

