Give GoT twist to your cocktail with master blenders

It's the "Game of Thrones" season, so add a punch to the mania with some cocktail recipes inspired by the fantasy series.
* White Walker High ball - George Harper Master Blender at Diageo
Serve a sweet profile of White Walker by Johnnie Walker, a perfect summer cocktail to
give you company for the new season of "Game of Thrones".
Ingredients
* 50 ml White Walker by Johnnie Walker
* 150 ml soda or ginger ale
* Lemon twist or mint leaves to garnish
Method: Fill a frozen highball glass with ice cubes. Add 50 ml White Walker by Johnnie
Walker. Add 150 ml ginger or soda. Garnish with fresh mint leaves or a lemon twist.
Glassware: Highball; Garnish: Lemon Twist or Mint Leaves
* Smoked Honey Sage Sour by Alexis Gielbaum, Head Chef Slink & Bardot, Mumbai
Take a back seat with this decadent smoked honey cocktail made with Black & White Scotch.
Ingredients:
* 60 ml Scotch
* 20 ml Sage Syrup
* 10 ml Applewood smoked honey
* 10 ml Simple syrup
* 20 ml Egg white
* 2-3 dashes Lavender Bitters
Method: Add all the ingredients in a shaker and shake it well. Strain and dry shake the cocktail. Double strain into a coupe glass. Add 2-3 dashes of lavender bitters.
Glassware: Coupe; Garnish: Orange Chips
Pack a Punch by Afzal Kaba, Brand Ambassador Diageo India
Enjoy the summer with the punchiest cocktail -- a mix of premium Black Dog TGR and tangy juices to create a burst of flavours.
Ingredients:
* 500ml of Black Dog Black Reserve
* 500 ml of apple juice
* 90 ml of raspberry puree
* 16 to 20 fresh mint leaves
* 90 ml of fresh lime juice
* 8 to 10 orange slices
* 8 to 10 apple slices
Method: Mix all ingredients in a large punch bowl with ice. Serve in copper or glass cups. Garnish with fresh mint leaves and orange slices.
