Give it your best, Vadra tells Priyanka

Congratulating Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her much-awaited political plunge, husband and businessman Robert Vadra on Wednesday asked her to give politics her best.
Within moments of Congress officially announcing Priyanka Gandhi's appointment as party General Secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Vadra took to social media to express his happiness.
"Congratulations P... always by your side in every phase of your life. Give it your best," Vadra said on Facebook.
Priyanka's formal entry into active politics led to wide celebrations in her mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's constituency Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh where people distributed sweets and congratulated each other.
Speculation was already rife about Sonia Gandhi making way for her daughter in Rae Bareli for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, owing to the UPA chairperson's health concerns.
Leaders from within the Congress and outside congratulated Priyanka Gandhi on her new role.
"Priyanka Gandhi's entry into active politics will energise cadres and be a catalyst for the rising fortunes of the Congress party," tweeted Congress veteran Kapil Sibal.
Political strategist and Janata Dal-United leader Prashant Kishor also extended his greetings.
"One of the most awaited entries in Indian politics is finally here! While people may debate the timing, exact role and position, to me, the real news is that she finally decided to take the plunge! Congratulations and best wishes to Priyanka Gandhi," tweeted Kishor.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
