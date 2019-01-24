Glazed ceramics on display in Delhi

Examples of beautiful glazed -- a rich repository of porcelain, stoneware, earthenware, and works -- opened for public viewing at the here on Thursday.

Titled "Whimsical Glazes", the solo show of IT shows her experiments with and glazes, the impervious and colourful exterior of which is usually obtained by high-temperature firing in exacting conditions.

While may seem mundane, Mahajan's work often involves firing up to a temperature as high as 1,280 degrees Celsius, to obtain a glaze sheen.

"High-temperature firing, especially those of the elusive copper reds, chuns, oribes, shinos, and celadons as well as metallic lustre firing demand great dexterity. These glazes reveal their colour and depth during reduction, a process in which the kiln is starved of oxygen within a precisely controlled temperature range, and cooling," the former St. and student said.

Mahajan explained that she bought a potter's wheel and practised making bowls and cylindrical forms, applying the same technical rigour in that she was accustomed to in her IT job that she quit in 2014.

"I started keeping meticulous notes of glaze formulations, application techniques, layering, and firing. I designed experiments with an objective to achieve predictable results," she said.

The unpredictability of firing glazes, however, also led to different results, and became a lesson for her in life, which she said is full of twists and turns.

Less than four years after attending her first glaze workshop, the artiste's repertoire spans porcelain, stoneware, earthenware, and using different glazes and lustres. Most of the pieces are fired using many glazes layered on one another, and go through multiple firings.

The result? Beautiful glazed ceramic works, some of which are on display here as a tribute to the ceramic artiste's teachers and the ancient Chinese and Japanese masters who perfected the form centuries ago.

"Whimsical Glazes" is open for public viewing till January 31.

--IANS

sj/mag/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)