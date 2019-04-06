Goa BJP furious over letter opposing 'family raj'

The (BJP) in on Saturday filed a police complaint against a forged letter with a fabricated party letterhead protesting the entry of late Manohar Parrikar's sons into

In a complaint to the Panaji Police Station, said the contents of the "forged note are intended to create a feeling of discomfort and falsehood among the larger public".

"The said note has grossly misused my name and BJP's letterhead, thereby creating an impression that I am aware of this note, which I strongly reject," Mhapsekar added in his complaint.

The forged letter, which went viral on on Friday, quotes Mhapsekar as saying: "The party and some people need to be reminded of the fact that the party which opposes 'family raj' is trying to (get) the same 'family raj' in Panaji in lust of power. This was not even the agenda of our late Bhai (Parrikar) as a result of which he had distanced his family from "

"The people of Panaji will not accept dynasty and 'family raj' and only dedicated party loyalists should be given ticket," the letter said.

Parrikar died after a prolonged battle with on March 17 and his death has resulted in a leadership void in the BJP.

