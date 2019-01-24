BJP, its ally GFP rule out early dissolution of Goa assembly

The Forward Party, an ally of the BJP in the government, Thursday ruled out the possibility of early dissolution of the state assembly, stating "nobody can afford election at this time".

GFP Vijai Sardesai, talking to reporters from a state Cabinet meeting, dismissed claims by the opposition that the assembly would be dissolved soon.

The BJP dubbed the claims as a "futile attempt to create confusion" amongst the people of the state and asserted the BJP-led coalition government will complete its full five-year term.

"Nobody can afford to have election in the state at this time, not even BJP. I go by logic and facts that BJP cannot afford election.

"So why would CM afford election? And the situation in which he is in, why would he afford election?," he asked, apparently referring to the ill-health of

Sardesai, however, said during the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, he asked the CM to make a senior BJP functionary clarify that there will be no dissolution of the House.

of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, after chairing a Legislature Party meeting Wednesday, had claimed the ruling coalition will go for dissolution of the House after the three-day assembly session beginning here from January 29.

"Dissolution is something which is contemplated when things are unmanageable from the point of political stability. When the government is there at the Centre and same government in the state, there is no reason for dissolution," Sardesai said.

"We had formed this government (in 2017) to ensure the drive of development which is going on should not be stopped, and we have seen money is coming from the CDentre for the developmental projects," the said.

"Finally it is what suits the ruling coalition. In this situation, they may be not in a position to want the election," he said.

"But finally two plus two is not four in So that slight doubt that exists because of the statement by of Opposition, the benefit of the doubt has to be given and it should be clarified," Sardesai said.

"The main opposition has made a major charge. The charge is aimed at instilling a sense of instability over the government," the minister added.

Sardesai clarified the CM has been negating the possibility of dissolution.

"Why the Congress made the statement? Don't know but the Congress wants dissolution. The Congress party is led by people who are unelectable," the GFP said.

"MLAs don't want dissolution. Everybody gets elected for a particular term and they set targets," Sardesai said.

Meanwhile, the BJP, too, rubbished Congress claims.

"The statement by some of the Congress leaders that is heading for mid-term polls is nothing but a futile attempt to create confusion amongst the people," BJPs South Member of Parliament said in a statement.

"The clueless is baffled by the development agenda and its effective implementation by the Manohar Parrikar-led government," he said.

"The Congress is scared at its imminent defeat in both the (assembly) bypolls as well as in the Lok Sabha polls," Sawaikar said.

"The BJP-led coalition government will not only complete its five-year term, but also give a smooth, development-centric governance to the state," he added.

"The reassures the people that neither the Goa assembly will be dissolved nor there will be any mid-term polls in the state," Sawaikar said.

