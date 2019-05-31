Goa CM chairs meet on tackling garbage dump fire

-
With the fire at Goa's largest open garbage dump blazing on for over a week now, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday chaired a high-powered meeting where he called on state government agencies involved to work with better coordination.
Local elected representatives and top officials of the police, Fire and Emergency Services Department, and others departments concerned attended the meeting.
"The Chief Minister has directed a co-ordinated effort from Fire and Emergency Services, the Public Works Department, the Margao Municipal Council and Health Services," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.
South Goa District Collector has been appointed as the officer in-charge of the flame dousing operation.
Over the last few days, the garbage dump in South Goa's Sonsoddo area, which is fringed by residential areas, has been emitting smoke due to fire triggered by combustible methane gas pockets and state government agencies have been unable to douse the flames fully despite all efforts.
On Thursday, the Goa State Pollution Control Board had expressed concern about the smoke emanating from the dump and asked the local municipal authority to inform it of efforts being taken to tackle the situation.
