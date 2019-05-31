Goa CM chairs meet on tackling garbage dump fire

With the fire at Goa's largest open garbage dump blazing on for over a week now, on Friday chaired a high-powered meeting where he called on state government agencies involved to work with better coordination.

Local elected representatives and top officials of the police, Fire and Emergency Services Department, and others departments concerned attended the meeting.

"The has directed a co-ordinated effort from Fire and Emergency Services, the Public Works Department, the and Health Services," a statement from the said.

South District Collector has been appointed as the in-charge of the flame dousing operation.

Over the last few days, the garbage dump in South Goa's Sonsoddo area, which is fringed by residential areas, has been emitting smoke due to fire triggered by and state government agencies have been unable to douse the flames fully despite all efforts.

On Thursday, the State Board had expressed concern about the smoke emanating from the dump and asked the local municipal authority to inform it of efforts being taken to tackle the situation.

