At 44.1 degrees Jammu records hottest day of season

As the maximum rose to a sweltering 44.1 degrees Celsius on Friday, city witnessed the hottest day of the season so far.

Sonam Lotus, the Director of the Met office, told IANS: "As the maximum rose to 44.1 degrees Celsius today, city recorded the hottest day of the season so far.

"Hot and dry conditions are likely to continue in region during the next three days as no major change in is expected during this period".

Lotus said it is normal for the maximum temperatures to rise above 40 degrees during the month of May in Jammu region.

"During the last 37 years the maximum in Jammu in the month of May has crossed 47 degrees Celsius only in 1984 and 1988," Lotus said.

Roads, markets and public places looked deserted during the day's sweltering heat in Jammu city as most residents preferred to remain indoors to avoid sun stroke and dehydration.

In places with irrigation canals, children were seen taking dips in water to escape the scorching heat.

People started pouring out on to the streets and markets late afternoon as the temperature started coming down.

