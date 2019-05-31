Goa Pollution Board expresses concern over garbage dump fire

The state authority in issued a show cause notice to the Municipal Council in South for slack efforts to douse the fire which has been raging for several days at one of the state's largest garbage dump at Sonsoddo, located near South Goa's town.

Talking to reporters late on Thursday, Ganesh Shetgaonkar, of the State Board expressed concern about the pollution caused by the fire at the garbage dump and said that the Board was monitoring the situation and had directed the municipal authorities to respond to the Board's notice within three days.

"Next two three days we will be monitoring and the has to reply to our showcause within three days else, we will have to initiate legal or criminal prosecutions," Shetgaonkar told reporters late on Thursday.

"We have issued direction to officer of Municipal Council. As per the directions he has to take the initiative in extinguishing the fire and also we will be monitoring the ambient air quality," Shetgaonkar added.

Over the last few days, a garbage dump in South Goa's Sonsoddo area has been emitting smoke due to fire triggered by in the dump, which the has been unable to douse despite efforts.

Minister is monitoring the crisis on a day-to-day basis and has assured that the fire would be brought under control "in a few days".

