Sirsa, Bathinda sizzle at 46 degrees Celsius

With intense heat wave sweeping Punjab and Haryana, Sirsa and Bathinda towns on Friday recorded a maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius.
The maximum temperature in most parts of Punjab and Haryana was two to five degrees above normal, an official of the India Meteorological Department told IANS.
Amritsar city in Punjab recorded a high of 45 degrees, while it was 45.1 degrees in Ludhiana. In Chandigarh, the maximum temperature recorded was 44.2 degrees.
Hisar and Bhiwani towns in Haryana were the hottest at 45 degrees Celsius, while it was 44.5 degrees in Narnaul.
The Met department said the heat wave in the two states will persist till June 3.
