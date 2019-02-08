Kumaraswamy presents Karnataka budget amidst BJP walkout

Chief Minister on Friday presented the state budget for fiscal 2019-20 despite protest and walkout by the opposition members from the Assembly here.

Unfazed by the Bharatiya Janata Party's ruckus over the continuation of his eight-month-old JD-S- coalition, Kumaraswamy read the budget proposals in Kannada after permitted.

Ignoring the protests, Kumaraswamy continued reading the budget speech, as members led by their leader walked out of the House.

"We are boycotting the state budget as the coalition government has no moral right to present it and has lost majority in the House due to revolt within the Congress," a told IANS here.

Following the practice in the Lok Sabha, copies of the state budget were not distributed to the members either in Kannada or English till Kumaraswamy completed the budget speech.

--IANS

