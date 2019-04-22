Google Doodle marks 6 unique inhabitants on Earth Day

From Wandering to Coastal Redwood, on Monday celebrated with a series of animations on six unique inhabitants on the Earth.

While Wandering has the widest wingspan in the world, Coastal Redwood is the tallest tree in the world at 377 feet.

Paedophryne Amauensis is a species of frog from At 7.7 mm in length, it is considered the world's smallest known vertebrate.

Another is on Water Lily which is the largest aquatic plant.

Then there is Coelacanth -- a fish that was long considered a "living fossil". It evolved into roughly its current form approximately 400 million years ago.

Several recent studies have shown that Coelacanth body shapes are much more diverse than previously thought.

The last is on "Deep Cave Springtail", insects that live in total darkness in caves where they feed on fungi and decomposing organic matter.

The theme of this year's was 'Protect Our Species' and intended to draw attention to the rapid global destruction and reduction of the world's plant and wildlife populations.

