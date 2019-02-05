JUST IN
Google's instant features now available on more Chromebooks, Android phones

The feature automatically turns off mobile hotspot on phone as well as the connected device if the Internet connection has not been used for more than 10 minutes

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google is releasing its "Instant Tethering" feature to 15 more Chromebooks and over 30 more smartphones after testing it for a few weeks behind the Chrome Operating System (OS) flag.

"Instant Tethering" allows users to share a mobile device's Internet connection with other devices using their mobile-data hotspots with a single click.

"Google's Chrome OS has long offered a solution called 'Instant Tethering' that makes the process of tethering devices to mobile data automatic, but so far, this only worked for a small set of Google's own Chromebooks and phones, starting with the 'Nexus 6'," TechCrunch reported on Monday.

The feature automatically turns off mobile hotspot on phone as well as the connected device if the Internet connection has not been used for more than 10 minutes.

As part of the expansion, "Instant Tethering" has now reached select HTC, Huwei, LG, Motorola, OnePlus and Samsung Android smartphones along with Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Samsung Chromebooks.
First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 13:30 IST

