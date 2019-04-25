Rahul to blame if Modi-Shah return to power: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be responsible if Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes back to power in the Lok Sabha polls.
Speaking to the media over a possible alliance between the AAP and Congress in the national capital, he said his party would have left all the seven seats for Congress if it was in a position to win. "But the Congress cannot win even a single seat in Delhi."
"They don't have an intention (to forge an alliance). For the past two months we have been trying for an alliance. I am saying this with huge sadness that if Modi and (BJP President Amit) Shah return to power, only one person will be responsible -- Rahul Gandhi.
"The way he is weakening the opposition in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, Chandigarh and Haryana, this is not a good thing," the Delhi Chief Minister said after releasing AAP's Delhi manifesto.
He said his party was giving a tough fight to the BJP and claimed "we can defeat the BJP in Delhi".
Kejriwal said the AAP was born amid corruption charges during Congress rule.
"The thought of an alliance with the Congress was something we could not even think of at one point. But the tough situation the country is facing made us take such a decision."
The talks between the AAP and Congress for an alliance in Delhi were on for some time but both the parties will now contest the May 12 Lok Sabha battle in Delhi on their own.
Kejriwal also slammed Rahul Gandhi for tweeting discussions related to the alliance. "Where in the world an alliance took place on Twitter or through newspaper headlines?"
