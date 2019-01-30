Government announces hike in emoluments for science scholars

After widespread protests seeking revision of research stipends for science scholars, the government has announced a hike in the monthly emoluments, claiming that the move will directly benefit 60,000 fellows.

Junior research fellows in the first two years of a Ph.D programme will now get Rs 31,000 per month, a hike of Rs 6000. The senior PhD research fellows will get Rs 35,000 per month instead of Rs 28,000.

The government also said that there has been a substantial 30-35 percent hike in financial assistance for the scientists working on R&D projects as research associates. The highest cap of Rs 54,000 per month has been fixed for research associates..

In addition, all the research fellows are also entitled to HRA as per the central government rules.

The government sources claimed that for the first time a set of strong financial and academic incentives to enhance and recognize the performance of research fellows have been recommended.

Matters concerning the fellowships will now be handled by an empowered inter-ministerial committee that has also been mandated to take up all aspects of the issue.

The government has also recommended involvement of PhD students in undergraduate teaching and managing research infrastructure during their doctoral programme to enhance their career prospects.

The hike, however, is far less than what was being demanded by the protesting scholars who wanted Rs 50,000 for junior fellows and Rs 56,000 for senior researchers.

--IANS

