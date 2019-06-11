Government to pare existing 44 labour laws into four

-
In a major push to labour reforms, the government is all set to pare existing 44 labour laws into four and a Bill will be tabled in Parliament in the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha begining June 17.
"The 44 labour laws existing right now would be put in four categories. Some of the laws can be changed. The Labour Ministry will bring a Bill in Parliament in the coming session," Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar told reporters after an hour-long meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah.
Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman and Dharmendra Pradhan were present in the meeting.
Gangwar said the Bill will be introduced in the second week of the session and would be the first Bill to be introduced in the Lok Sabha in the second term of the Modi government.
The minister said out of the 44 laws, seven are redundant.
