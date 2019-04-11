Government uses SRK's star power to say 'Go vote'

As the seven-phase elections began on Thursday, the government hinged on Khan's star power to exhort the electorate to exercise their franchise in the maximum numbers.

The (PIB), the publicity arm of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, used stills from Khan-starrer "Mohabbatein" to send out the message emphasising the importance of voting in a democracy to build a better future.

The PIB posted on its handle a montage of three visuals from a scene featuring Shah Rukh, Uday Chopra, and along with the message: "Aaj election ka phela phase hai... Tumhara aaj ek ek vote se desh ka kal badlega...Go Vote (Today is the first phase of elections. Every vote counts for the nation to change. Go vote)."

It added: "Ballot is a power, distributed equally among all Indians. Elections 2019 begin today. Let's claim our equal stake in the future of Go Vote... "

In the film, the scene was about convincing the students of the fictional educational institution 'Gurukul' to follow their heart and let it free.

The Aditya Chopra directorial, which failed at the box office, still holds a special place in the hearts of Shah Rukh's fans, especially for its songs and for bringing SRK and together in the same frame.

