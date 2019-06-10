Governor meets Modi, Shah amid Bengal violence (2nd Lead)

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah amid the violence in the state following the Lok Sabha elections.
Speaking to the media after a 20-minute meeting with Shah, the Governor said he informed the Minister about the situation in the state where about a dozen supporters of the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress have died in street violence in recent days.
Before leaving for Delhi, Tripathi told reporters in Kolkata: "I had sought an appointment for a courtesy meeting with the Prime Minister either on June 9 or 10, or June 14 or 15. It is only a matter of chance that he gave me an appointment on June 10."
"And in the meantime, the incident (at Sandeshkhali) happened," he added.
IANS
