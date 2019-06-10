Home Minister told about Bengal violence: Governor

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Monday said that he had informed Home Minister Amit Shah about the situation in the state amid continuing violence following the Lok Sabha elections.
Tripathi said this to reporters after his 20-minute meeting with Shah. He declined to say anything more.
The Governor met Prime Minister Narendra Modi before meeting the Home Minister.
