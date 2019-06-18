Govt restores 'ration in kind' to defence officers in peace areas

-
The government on Tuesday restored the proposal of 'ration in kind' to defence officers posted in peace areas.
The announcement is for the officers of the three Armed Forces posted in peace areas, a government satment said.
"Now all officers of the armed forces, including those in peace stations, will be getting ration. A lot of effort from all levels in the Defence Ministry and the Armed Forces has resulted in this restoration," the statement said.
The proposal of free ration was stopped in 2017 and defence officials were given allowances instead.
--IANS
rbe/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
