NIA questions jail inmates in Chennai

Officials of the (NIA) on Tuesday questioned inmates of here in an effort to probe their links with the Easter Day serial bombings in Sri Lanka, officials said.

NIA officials questioned Bilal Malik, Panna Ismail and Police Fakrudeen housed in the in Puzhal, here.

The questioning follows the recent raids in and in and the arrest of persons who are sympathisers of proscribed Islamic State (IS).

move came as the police arrested three alleged IS sympathisers planning terror attack.

On June 12, had conducted searches at seven locations in and seized incriminating material, including books and documents, from the houses and work places of six accused persons.

The anti-terror agency registered a case on May 30 against the six, who were allegedly propagating ideology of the IS/Daesh on with the intention of recruiting vulnerable youth into the organisation for carrying out terrorist attacks in south India, especially in and

said some of the accused and their associates were in touch with Zahran Hashim, the mastermind of the Easter Day bombings in that killed around 250 people, and his associates over social media, with the intention of furthering the objectives of the IS in

The NIA questioned the accused about the incriminating material recovered during searches, the content of their accounts and on the basis of information provided by pro-IS Shiek Hidayathullah Y. who was arrested on June 14.

Scrutiny of documents seized from Hidayathullah's house revealed that he was associated with proscribed terrorist organization, the Student Islamic Movement of (SIMI) as well.

On June 12, the NIA had arrested Mohammed Azarudeen, a friend of Hashim.

