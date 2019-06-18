10 injured in grenade attack in J&K's Pulwama

At least 10 people were injured in a grenade blast in Jammu and Kashmir's town on Tuesday, police said.

Police sources said militants hurled a grenade at police station, but it exploded outside the compound wall, injuring 10 people, three of them critically.

"Three critically injured civilians have been shifted to hospital in for specialised treatment. The area has been surrounded for searches," a police source said.

--IANS

sq/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)