Rajnath pays tribute to Army officer

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday paid tributes to Major Ketan Sharma, who died fighting militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district a day earlier.
The Defence Minister laid a wreath on the coffin of the officer draped with the tricolour at the technical area of the Palam airport.
The mortal remains were then taken to the Major's native place in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.
Major Sharma was critically injured in firing exchanges between militants and security forces in Bidoora village and died while being taken to a hospital. A terrorist was killed in the fighting.
