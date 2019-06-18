JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Defence-Security

Tennis ball cricket league ITCL from October 19

Business Standard

Rajnath pays tribute to Army officer

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday paid tributes to Major Ketan Sharma, who died fighting militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district a day earlier.

The Defence Minister laid a wreath on the coffin of the officer draped with the tricolour at the technical area of the Palam airport.

The mortal remains were then taken to the Major's native place in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

Major Sharma was critically injured in firing exchanges between militants and security forces in Bidoora village and died while being taken to a hospital. A terrorist was killed in the fighting.

--IANS

rbe/pg/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 16:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU