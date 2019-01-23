Goyal given temporary charge of Finance

was on Wednesday given charge of in the absence of Jaitley who is in the US for medical treatment, apparently ruling out his recuperation in time for the interim budget to be presented on February 1.

Goyal will hold the portfolios of Finance and Corporate Affairs on a temporary basis till the resumption of duties by Jaitley, who has now been made a Minister without portfolio, a Rashtrapati Bhawan communique said.

Jaitley (66) had a in May last year and then too Goyal was put in charge of Finance and Corporate Affairs.

"The of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, hereby directed that during the period of indisposition of Jaitley, the portfolios of and Minister of Corporate Affairs held by him, be temporarily assigned to Piyush Goyal, in addition to his existing portfolios.

"Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, Jaitley be designated as during the period of his indisposition or till such time he is able to resume his work as and Corporate Affairs," the communique said.

--IANS

vsc-vv/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)