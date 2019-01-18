JUST IN
Graffiti in Tokyo could be Banksy artwork

IANS  |  Tokyo 

Japanese officials have said that a piece of graffiti found at a monorail station in Tokyo could be the work of British anonymous artist Banksy, the media reported on Friday.

The drawing, sprayed on a door near the Hinode monorail station,bears resemblance to a famous Banksy painting "Umbrella rat", which similarly pictures a rat parachuting with an umbrella, the BBC reported.

It is not clear when the work was painted but the officials said they had known about it for a long time.

They only realised it could be a Banksy after being contacted by residents.

In a tweet, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike called the artwork a possible "gift to Tokyo".

Banksy produces pieces of work in public places which are often sold for high amounts.

First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 13:56 IST

