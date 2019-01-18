Graffiti in Tokyo could be Banksy artwork

Japanese officials have said that a piece of graffiti found at a monorail station in could be the work of British Banksy, the media reported on Friday.

The drawing, sprayed on a door near the Hinode monorail station,bears resemblance to a famous painting "Umbrella rat", which similarly pictures a rat parachuting with an umbrella, the reported.

It is not clear when the work was painted but the officials said they had known about it for a long time.

They only realised it could be a after being contacted by residents.

In a tweet, Governor called the artwork a possible "gift to Tokyo".

produces pieces of work in public places which are often sold for high amounts.

--IANS

ksk/bg

