Graffiti in Tokyo could be Banksy artwork

Japanese officials have said that a piece of graffiti found at a monorail station in Tokyo could be the work of British anonymous artist Banksy, the media reported on Friday.
The drawing, sprayed on a door near the Hinode monorail station,bears resemblance to a famous Banksy painting "Umbrella rat", which similarly pictures a rat parachuting with an umbrella, the BBC reported.
It is not clear when the work was painted but the officials said they had known about it for a long time.
They only realised it could be a Banksy after being contacted by residents.
In a tweet, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike called the artwork a possible "gift to Tokyo".
Banksy produces pieces of work in public places which are often sold for high amounts.
