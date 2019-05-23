Grand Alliance fails as BJP set to sweep Jharkhand

The of opposition parties seems to have failed in the elections if the counting trends and margins are any indication.

BJP is leading in 11 seats and its ally the All Students Union (AJSU) in one seat. Both the and the Mukti Morcha (JMM) are leading in one seat each.

The formal result declarations are delayed owing to the counting of VVPATs.

The BJP has registered a convincing lead in seven seats, and is locked in a tough fight in two constituencies -Khuti and Lohardagga.

Union taken a big lead of over 388,461 votes over his rival candidate

Two former Chief are likely to lose the polls, while a third one is struggling. JMM is trailing by over 32,651 votes from the BJP candidate Unconfirmed reports here say that Soren has lost the poll by over 42000 votes.

In Koderma, the BJP candidate has registered a lead of 447,099 votes over Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM-P) and former Chief

Former and the BJP's Khuti candidate has built a lead of 1,298 votes over candidate

In Ranchi, BJP candidate has established a lead of 2,69,951 votes over Congress candidate

In Lohardagga, Union Minister of the BJP is locked in a tough fight against Congress candidate

The BJP has also registered a good leads in the Palamau, Chatra, and seats. AJSU has taken a convincing lead of more than 2,47,000 votes in Giridih.

The four parties - JMM, Congress, RJD and JVM-P had formed a in Jharkhand to taken onthe BJP. The alliance seems to have not worked and JMM is set to lose its traditional Dumka seat.

Jharkhand has thanked the voters for reposing their faith in

"This is history. Under the leadership of and development and national security became election issues and we won the election", he said.

