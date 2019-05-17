Campaign ends for 3 Jharkhand LS seats, Soren in fray from

Campaigning for three seats of going to polls on May 19 in the final phase of the ended at 4 p.m. on Friday.

The foremost among the candidates whose fate will be decided is 8-term sitting and former chief Shibu Soren of the JMM who is in the fray from Dumka once again.

Altogether 45,64,681 electors, including 22,00,119 female and 21 third gender voters are eligible to exercise their franchise, an release said.

Besides Dumka and Rajmahal seats, which are reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates, polling will be held in Godda.

While 15 candidates are in the fray in Dumka, 14 are trying their luck from Rajmahal and 13 in Godda.

Shibu Soren, the JMM president, is crossing swords with BJP's in Dumka. The had defeated his BJP challenger twice in 2009 and 2014.

Sitting BJP is taking on Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) MLA Pradip Yadav, who is backed by the 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance), in Godda. The JMM and the are the "Mahagathbandhan" constituents in

JMM's sitting MLA is facing BJP's in Rajmahal. Murmu, a former minister, had quit the JMM and joined the BJP in 2014.

The EC release said a total of 6,258 polling stations have been set up.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)