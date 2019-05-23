Pawan Kalyan defeated in both Assembly constituencies

Popular Telugu and (JSP) Kalyan had a disastrous electoral debut in as he lost from both the Assembly seats he contested.

In Gajuwaka constituency in district, lost to YSR Congress Party's (YSRCP) T. Nagireddy by over 16,000 votes.

The also tasted defeat in Bhimavaram constituency in district where Grandhi Srinivas of YSRCP emerged victorious with over 8,000 votes.

JSP, which was expected to be a X factor in the event of a close fight between and YSRCP, came a cropper. It was leading in one constituency in 175-member Assembly and drew a blank in 25 Lok Sabha seats.

The debut of was worst than (PRP) floated by his elder brother and superstar in 2009. PRP had bagged 18 seats in 294-member Assembly of then undivided

had contested the polls in alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party, and Communist Party of India-Marxist but none of them could win a single Assembly or Lok Sabha seat.

