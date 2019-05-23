Pawan Kalyan defeated in both Assembly constituencies

Popular Telugu actor and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan had a disastrous electoral debut in Andhra Pradesh as he lost from both the Assembly seats he contested.
In Gajuwaka constituency in Visakhapatnam district, Pawan lost to YSR Congress Party's (YSRCP) T. Nagireddy by over 16,000 votes.
The actor also tasted defeat in Bhimavaram constituency in West Godavari district where Grandhi Srinivas of YSRCP emerged victorious with over 8,000 votes.
JSP, which was expected to be a X factor in the event of a close fight between Telugu Desam Party and YSRCP, came a cropper. It was leading in one constituency in 175-member Assembly and drew a blank in 25 Lok Sabha seats.
The debut of Kalyan's party was worst than Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) floated by his elder brother and superstar K. Chiranjeevi in 2009. PRP had bagged 18 seats in 294-member Assembly of then undivided Andhra Pradesh.
JSP had contested the polls in alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party, Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India-Marxist but none of them could win a single Assembly or Lok Sabha seat.
--IANS
ms/mag/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU