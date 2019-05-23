Twitter users remove 'Chowkidar,' to follow the spirit

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi tenders unconditional apology for attributing 'chowkidar chor hai' remark to SC
Support Chowkidar to end terrorism: Modi
Modi drops 'Chowkidar' from Twitter handle
When I say 'chowkidar chor hai', I say it with proof: Rahul Gandhi
Chowkidar chor hai slogan not coined by me or Congress: Rahul
-
Several Twitter users on Thursday immediately followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to remove the prefix 'Chowkidar from their Twitter handles.
"The word 'Chowkidar' goes from my Twitter name but it remains an integral part of me. Urging you all to do the same too!" tweeted Modi.
Immediately after that, the hashtag "Chowkidar Spirit" started trending on the micro-blogging platform.
"Mission accomplished... Chowkidar spirit will continue," tweeted one user.
"Right sir; Chowkidar Spirit to the next level. Spirit alive always," wrote another.
One user wrote: "Modi ji aapne Bola aur humne follow nai kiya aisa hoga kya. Let's keep chowkidar spirit within us, but lets remove it from our Twitter names...
In March, Modi tweeted a video with the hashtag '#MainBhiChowkidar' (I am also a watchman) and called all those a watchman who are fighting corruption, dirt, social evils and are working for the progress of India.
Soon after, the Prime Minister added 'Chowkidar' prefix to his Twitter handle, and several BJP leaders and the party followers followed.
--IANS
na
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU