Twitter users remove 'Chowkidar,' to follow the spirit

Several users on Thursday immediately followed Narendra Modi's call to remove the prefix 'Chowkidar from their handles.

"The word 'Chowkidar' goes from my name but it remains an integral part of me. Urging you all to do the same too!" tweeted Modi.

Immediately after that, the hashtag "Chowkidar Spirit" started trending on the micro-blogging platform.

"Mission accomplished... Chowkidar spirit will continue," tweeted one user.

"Right sir; Chowkidar Spirit to the next level. Spirit alive always," wrote another.

One user wrote: "Modi ji aapne Bola aur humne follow nai kiya aisa hoga kya. Let's keep chowkidar spirit within us, but lets remove it from our Twitter names...

In March, Modi tweeted a video with the hashtag '#MainBhiChowkidar' (I am also a watchman) and called all those a watchman who are fighting corruption, dirt, social evils and are working for the progress of

Soon after, the added 'Chowkidar' prefix to his Twitter handle, and several BJP leaders and the party followers followed.

--IANS

na

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)