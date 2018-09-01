Grande's first kiss with fiance

reminisced about her first kiss with fiance Pete

The described the initial kiss as "so sick" and "so dope" during an episode of " Radio" show, reports eonline.com.

"It was so cute. He asked my permission to kiss me," said.

While said it wasn't "too naughty of a kiss", she also described it as "really sweet" and "really sexy".

Reports of the two dating started in May. While a source had said the relationship was just "casual", the couple quickly proved their romance was something more. In June, news broke that had proposed with a diamond sparkler worth about $93,000.

