The Government, through its Student Start-up and Policy (SSIP) programme, has lent support to as many as 4,000 innovative projects, while it braces for harnessing and upscaling 500 students' startups in the next five years.

Giving this information here at the Development Institute of India (EDI) on Thursday, Gujarat's (Education) Anju Sharma said besides the innovative projects, over 2,000 prototypes had already been developed and 500 of them patented.

Sharma was speaking at the inaugural of the first edition of a two-day SSIP Student Annual Conference on Student Innovation, Start-ups and Ecosystem at the

As many as 155 start-ups and 118 young innovators from across the country are participating in the event along with representatives of 18 academic institutions and nine universities and 79 mentors.

Explaining the SSIP programme, Anju Sharma said, "In the stage-wise process the students are first educated about what and creativity is and why is 'Design Thinking' important."

The students then come up with several innovative projects "from which certain good projects that have potential are selected by the of their respective institutes for prototype development," she said.

Elaborating further, Sharma said, "The prototypes that get developed result into startups for which further support to the students is provided by the government, including the patent fees and patent consultancy. Around 4,000 such innovative projects are supported by us."

Among the start-ups, 'Bogie Sauf', an automated tire air pressure maintenance system from in Dahod in central Gujarat, 'Booz- Hello Skate Mobility' from and Council, 'Maarg Sahayaka' from Vishwakarma were major attractions at a startups exhibition, which has also been organised.

Speaking at the conference, State's of Avantika Singh said the Government had set a goal of "harnessing as well as scaling up 500 students' startups in the next five years."

