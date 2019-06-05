NEET 2019: Rajasthan boy on top, boys take first six slots

Boys outshone girls in the (NEET) results announced on Wednesday, bagging the top six slots.

Nalin Khandelwal from topped the exam, conducted for admissions to MBBS and BDS programmes offered at medical and dental colleges that are approved by the Medical Council of India, scoring 701 out of 720 marks.

The second rank was secured by Bhavik Bansal from and the third all- topper was Akshat Kaushik from

As per the (NTA) that conducted the examination, a total of 20 girls found their way in the top 100 merit list. G from scored 695 out of 720 marks and landed theseventh rank.

Kirti Agarwal from and Qureshi Asra from secured all ranks 15 and 16 respectively.

Among the states, has turned out to be the best scoring region with 74.92 per cent students qualifying the exam. It is followed by (73.41 per cent) and Chandigarh (73.24 per cent).

A statement by NTA said that the total number of candidates who registered for the examination was 15,19,375, which is a 14.52 percent rise in numbers from last year. Out of the total number of registered candidates, 14,10,755 appeared for the exam, which is 92.85 per cent of the total candidates. Only 0.12 per cent NRI candidates appeared for the exam.

The cut-off for the general category ranges between 134 to 701. According to NTA, the general category candidates scoring at least 134 marks in the exam will be able to attend counselling to take admission to the medical colleges. For the reserved category students, the cut off was at a minimum of 107 marks.

The result was declared on ntaneet.nic.in. 2019 was conducted on May 5 and May 20 across the country.

