Gunfight underway in J&K's Kulgam

A gunfight broke out between security forces and holed-up militants in and Kashmir's district on Wednesday.

After receiving specific information about the presence of militants in district's Tazipora village on Tuesday evening, security forces including Rashtriya Rifles (RR), (SOG) of the and (CRPF) carried out a cordon and

"The cordon and was started late yesterday evening. As the security forces came close to the house where the militants were hiding, they fired triggering an encounter which is going on, at present," police sources said.

Heavy firing exchanges were going on between holed-up militants and the security forces, reports said.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have suspended in district.

--IANS

sq/vin/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)