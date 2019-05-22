Two militants killed in encounter in Kulgam

Two militants were killed Wednesday in an encounter with security forces in district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Acting on a credible input about presence of ultras in Gopalpora area of Kulgam, security forces launcheda cordon and search operation, a said.

"During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired on the The fire was retaliated, leading to an encounter," the said.

He said in the ensuing gun battle, two militants were killed and the bodies retrieved from the site of encounter.

"The identities and affiliations of the killed terrorists are being ascertained," he added.

The said arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter.

