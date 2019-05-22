JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Maxwell keen to play a part with the ball in Australia's WC quest
Business Standard

Two militants killed in encounter in Kulgam

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Two militants were killed Wednesday in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Acting on a credible input about presence of ultras in Gopalpora area of Kulgam, security forces launcheda cordon and search operation, a police spokesman said.

"During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated, leading to an encounter," the spokesman said.

He said in the ensuing gun battle, two militants were killed and the bodies retrieved from the site of encounter.

"The identities and affiliations of the killed terrorists are being ascertained," he added.

The spokesman said arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 10:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements