Gurugram building collapse: Owner held

The owner of the building that collapsed here on January 24 in which seven people were killed has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

Dayaram, 50, a resident of Ullawas village, was booked under Sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing building), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police said the accused was produced before the court of the that remanded him to fourteen days judicial custody.

The semi-constructed three-storey building (on a 125 square yard plot), with concrete roofing placed for the fourth floor, collapsed resulting in the entire building coming down early in the morning.

Kuldeep (32), Vishal (17), Altaf (24), all hailing from Uttar Pradesh's district and Anand (22), who hailed from Samastipur in were among those killed. The other four victims were from different parts of and

All those killed were working as security guards.

has announced a compensation of Rs three lakh each to family members of the deceased.

