Gurugram court orders FIR against HSRP directors

IANS  |  Gurugram 

A district court on Friday issued order to register an FIR against directors of a Gurugram-based authorized agency assigned to install High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on vehicles for allegedly charging an extra amount from vehicle owners.

The sessions court of Judicial Magistrate 1st class Mohini passed the order on a complaint by an RTI (Right To Information) activist, Ramesh Yadav, against directors of Link Utsav Registration Plates Private Ltd (LURPPL) for charging extra for installing HSRP on vehicles.

The complaint was first registered at Gurugram's Sub Division Magistrate (North) office on October 12, 2018.

The SDM (North) issued notices to officials of the accused firm on several occasions, but no one from the LURPPL appeared.

An internal inquiry was set up by the SDM office which found the accused firm guilty, an official said.

"The SDM on January 7 wrote to Gurugram Deputy Commissioner regarding the irregularities committed by the accused agency and recommended strict action against its officials, but nothing was done on the ground," Yadav, the complainant, told IANS.

"The police refused to register the case on my complaint (filed on January 7). Then I approached the court on January 16. The court has also ordered including the name of Station House Officer (SHO) of Shivaji Nagar police station who refused to lodged an FIR," Yadav added.

"I am not aware of any court order, I cannot comment without going through it," said a senior official of LURPPL.

