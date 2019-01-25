Gurugram court orders FIR against HSRP directors

A district court on Friday issued order to register an FIR against directors of a Gurugram-based authorized agency assigned to install High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on vehicles for allegedly charging an extra amount from vehicle owners.

The sessions court of 1st class Mohini passed the order on a complaint by an RTI (Right To Information) activist, Ramesh Yadav, against directors of (LURPPL) for charging extra for installing HSRP on vehicles.

The complaint was first registered at Gurugram's (North) office on October 12, 2018.

The SDM (North) issued notices to officials of the accused firm on several occasions, but no one from the LURPPL appeared.

An internal inquiry was set up by the SDM office which found the accused firm guilty, an said.

"The SDM on January 7 wrote to Deputy regarding the irregularities committed by the accused agency and recommended strict action against its officials, but nothing was done on the ground," Yadav, the complainant, told IANS.

"The police refused to register the case on my complaint (filed on January 7). Then I approached the court on January 16. The court has also ordered including the name of (SHO) of station who refused to lodged an FIR," Yadav added.

"I am not aware of any court order, I cannot comment without going through it," said a senior of LURPPL.

