Gurugram woman, lover arrested for husband's murder

The have arrested a woman and her lover in connection with the murder of her husband here.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday in sector-9A when the accused identified as and strangled while he was asleep.

" was arrested on Saturday when she broke down during interrogation and confessed to killing her husband with the help of her lover on Wednesday night. Based on her confession, was arrested from his hideout in Gurugram," said Subhash Bokan,

The crime was reported on Wednesday morning when told local police that she found her husband dead after she came to serve him breakfast.

The deceased's father said that had a love marriage with Anita some 10 years ago.

Four years ago, Arvind's friend Rajan visited them and started living with them while sharing half the rent of their room. and Anita had an illicit relationship.

Arvind later got know about their illicit relations and threw out Rajan after a fight.

Rajan later rented a room nearby. But in the absence of Arvind, Anita used to visit Rajan which her husband objected to, the police said.

The couple often clashed over her relationship with Rajan.

"During interrogation, Rajan said on Tuesday evening, Anita came to meet him following which Arvind also reached his room and had a fight with him," the said.

" and Rajan planned to kill Arvind. When Arvind was sleeping, Anita allowed Rajan to enter the room and he strangled Arvind with a cloth," he said.

