Gurugram constable jumps after thief to foil escape

An alert foiled the escape bid of a thief after he jumped off from the first floor of a station here early on Saturday, said.

The incident took place around 5 a.m. when the accused, identified as Monu Yadav, requested to take him to the toilet.

"As the toilet of the cell in the city station was choked, Kumar took him to the toilet located on first floor. On the first floor, Yadav pushed the aside and jumped off in a bid to escape," said.

However, Kumar responded quickly, jumping after Yadav, chased him and managed to get a hold on him till other police personnel reached the spot and overpowered him, he added.

Yadav was nabbed by along with two of his accomplices, Chanchal and Atul, on April 14 on the charge of theft in a garment shop. They were taken to the station but as it did not have a prison cell, they were lodged in city police station during remand period.

Kumar received injuries in both legs and knees and recovering in the hospital.

He joined in 2017 and is currently deployed in station, Bokan added.

--IANS

str/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)