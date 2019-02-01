JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Defence-Security

Goyal announces pension scheme for unorganised sector workers

6 cr LPG connections given under Ujjwala, mostly to women: Goyal

Business Standard

IAF Mirage crashes in Bengaluru

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

A Mirage-2000 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed on Friday at the military airport runway in the city's suburb soon after take off, an official said.

"The plane crashed around 10.30 a.m.," the official said.

"Though both the pilots ejected from the aircraft, their condition is not yet known. They have been rushed to the Air Force Command Hospital," an HAL official told IANS.

The state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) operates the military airport with the IAF and other state-run defence and aerospace agencies like DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and ADA (Aeronautical Development Agency).

--IANS

bha-fb/in/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 12:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements