IAF Mirage crashes in Bengaluru

-
ALSO READ
French Air Force fighter jet missing in mountains
IAF chief justifies govt decision to procure 36 Rafale jets
Sitharaman 'lying' on Rafale deal again, must resign: Congress
IAF, HAL relations not for public debate: Air Chief Marshal
Cong accuses Sitharaman of 'misleading' people on Rafale, demands resignation
-
A Mirage-2000 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed on Friday at the military airport runway in the city's suburb soon after take off, an official said.
"The plane crashed around 10.30 a.m.," the official said.
"Though both the pilots ejected from the aircraft, their condition is not yet known. They have been rushed to the Air Force Command Hospital," an HAL official told IANS.
The state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) operates the military airport with the IAF and other state-run defence and aerospace agencies like DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and ADA (Aeronautical Development Agency).
--IANS
bha-fb/in/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU