A has asked to hand over records related to the massive scandal.

According to a report in Engadget on Friday, shareholders in September 2018 sued the to obtain information pertaining to the leak of 87 million users.

"Today, a sided with shareholders, ordering to release the documents," said the report.

According to the in Delaware Chancery Court, the shareholders have a "credible basis" to suspect that Facebook board members may have committed wrongdoing.

The shareholders had sued Facebook to obtain records related to the British political consulting firm and other breaches.

The irony is that Facebook argues that doesn't actually exist on Facebook.

At a separate hearing in a class-action lawsuit over the scandal, Facebook argued that there is "no expectation of privacy" on the platform.

"There is no invasion of privacy at all, because there is no privacy," Snyder told the Judge Vince Chhabria, arguing that users had given consent to share their with third parties.

"You have to closely something to have a reasonable expectation of privacy," he was quoted as saying in a Digital Trends report.

Facebook survived a leadership vote at the social networking giant's annual meeting on Thursday to step down as

--IANS

na/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)