Happy to have made amends: Roy after beating Bangladesh

Jason Roy, who was declared man of the match after England's 106-run win against Bangladesh, said that the strength of the team's batting lineup gives him and opening partner little to worry about. Roy smashed 153 off 121 balls to help England set a total of 386/6. in reply were all out for 280 despite scoring 121 off 119 balls.

"It was great to get out there and put in a big performance," Roy said on Saturday in the post-match presentation. "We've been doing pretty well together over the past couple of years. We have nothing much to worry about. We just go out there and get the job done."

England's strong batting lineup has been turning heads since the end of They have accounted for four out of five times that a team has scored over 400 runs in an ODI innings in the time since the tournament. They started with a 104-run win against but then fell to a shock 14-run defeat to

Roy said that would have been happy that the team has corrected the mistakes made in the previous match. "I didn't have a chance to chat with him (Morgan). He's obviously going to be very happy. We righted our wrongs. I'm extremely happy," he said.

