Haryana hammer Delhi, set up PWL-4 final with Punjab Royals

In a repeat of last season, Hammers set up a date with Royals in the summit clash of the (PWL) Season 4, after beating Sultans 5-2 at the Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday.

Local boy clinched the men's 65 kg category bout against of 9-3 to give an unbeatable 5-2 lead over with two bouts remaining in the second semi-final here.

drove the final nail in Delhi's coffin after Ravi Kumar, Kiran, and won four of the six bouts played till then.

added one more win in Haryana's kitty when he got the better of Sanjeet Kundu 5-0 in the men's 86 kg category after Sakshi Malik pulled one back for the Sultans beating 6-2 in the women's 62 kg category with a dominating performance. won the tie 6-3 in the end.

Earlier, find of PWL-4 World U23 Championships silver medallist put the Haryana Hammers ahead by winning the men's 57 kg bout against Delhi's Pankaj 7-1 which included a beautiful four-point takedown in the first round.

The 2018 CWG bronze medallist Kiran, showing tactical superiority, made it 2-0 in Haryana's favour after defeating the 2018 European U23 champion of 6-1 in the women's 76 kg category.

Russian national champion Khetik Tsabolov made it 1-2 for Delhi defeating Haryana Hammers' 2017 Commonwealth Championships silver medallist 9-0 in the men's 74 kg category.

World junior champion of gave Haryana a healthy 3-1 lead getting the better of Delhi's 11-2 in what turned out to be a one-sided encounter in the women's 57 kg category.

took the Hammers one more step closer to winning the tie by clinching the men's 125 kg super heavyweight bout against Satender Malik of Delhi on technical superiority. Aleksander won the bout 16-0 in 51 seconds.

National champion Pinki of Delhi delayed the inevitable winning the women's 53 kg bout against Haryana's 2017 Commonwealth Championships gold medallist Seema 3-1.

--IANS

tri/bg

