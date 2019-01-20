Bajrang wins deciding bout to guide Punjab to first win of PWL-4

Living up to his reputation, gold medallist pulled off the deciding bout against Sultans' to guide defending champions Royals to their first win of the ongoing League (PWL) season, here Sunday.

In a battle between the two world championships participants Bajrang outclassed in the 65kg encounter.

In the sixth bout, Rio bronze medallist Delhi's Sakshi Malik didn't break much sweat while defeating 2018 national championships silver medallist Punjab's Anita 11-0 and push the tie to the decider. This was a much improved performance by Sakshi than the one she had against Navjot Kaur of UP Dangal in the last match.

Earlier, the 2017-18 World Military Championships gold medallist Russian Khetik Tsabalov of Sultans won the first bout of the evening against the Asian Championships bronze medallist Vinod Kumar 14-0.

Royals' bronze medallist withstood a tough challenge from the 2018 European U23 Championships gold medallist to win the bout 2-1 and restore parity for the defending champions.

In the men's 86kg category, the 2016 European Championship bronze medallist of the Royals dismissed last year's national champion Praveen, scoring an impressive 12-0 win on technical superiority in under two minutes.

National champion Pinki defeated national runners-up Punjab Royals Anju in the 53kg bout. Pinki was coming to this bout riding on the wave of an upset win over world champion in the previous round.

But Anju gave Pinki a good run for her money before succumbing 4-9. Both teams were two wins apiece at this stage.

silver medallist Korey Jarvis of the Punjab Royals won the 125kg bout against Satender Malik 7-2 despite the Indian holding the Canadian at bay for most part of the bout.

