PWL: Delhi beat Mumbai to raise hope of semis berth

on Sunday led from the front as Sultans put Maharathis chances of making it to the semis on the backburner by beating them 5-2 in their final group game at the (PWL) Season 4 currently underway at the Buddha University Indoor Stadium here.

So dominating was Delhi's performance that they clinched the tie winning the first four bouts of the evening, raising an outside chance of making it to the semis, whereas Mumbai's fate now heavily depends on the outcome of the Punjab Royals and UP Dangal tie on Monday.

The Russian champion Sultans icon Khetik Shabalov overcame some early aggression from Maharathi's to beat him 9-2 and give Sultans an early 1-0 lead.

In the biggest turnaround of this season, Delhi's European Under-23 champion of came back from a 0-5 deficit to upset Mumbai's silver medallist Zseneth Nemeth of 10-5 in the last 30 seconds of the bout and gave Delhi a 2-0 lead.

In the next major upset of the evening, Delhi Sultans' rallied from a 2-5 deficit to defeat the European U-23 champion of Maharathi's Ibragim Ilyasov 11-8 in a thrilling encounter and give Delhi a 3-0 lead after the third bout of the evening.

Rio bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, who came in next, didn't let go the early advantage that Delhi got as she defeated her training partner Mumbai Maharathi's Shilip Yadav 16-2 to clinch the tie.

gave Mumbai something to cheer about winning his men's 86kg bout against 18-2 on technical superiority. gold medallist Mumbai Maharathi's Vinesh Phogat survived a scare against giant-killer Pinki of Delhi Sultans in the women's 53 kg category before prevailing 14-9 in a closely-fought encounter.

of put the icing on the cake for Delhi Sultans winning the last bout against Harphool 4-2 to complete the day's proceedings.

--IANS

kk/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)