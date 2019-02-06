Shikha Talsania to be seen in 'Gormint'

"Veere Di Wedding" Talsania will be making her debut in the digital space with "Gormint".

According to a source close to the actress, will be seen essaying a "pivotal role" in the Prime Original Series.

"Manav Kaul and Girish Kulkarni have also joined the show. In the political satire, will be seen as one of the key members of Manav Kaul's team. The cast has already started shooting together," added the source.

was also supposed to do the show but he had to opt out due to his illness. He announced his decision last year in August.

--IANS

sug/nn/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)