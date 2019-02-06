JUST IN
Business Standard

Shikha Talsania to be seen in 'Gormint'

IANS  |  Mumbai 

"Veere Di Wedding" actress Shikha Talsania will be making her debut in the digital space with web series "Gormint".

According to a source close to the actress, Shikha will be seen essaying a "pivotal role" in the Amazon Prime Original Series.

"Manav Kaul and Girish Kulkarni have also joined the show. In the political satire, Shikha will be seen as one of the key members of Manav Kaul's team. The cast has already started shooting together," added the source.

Irrfan Khan was also supposed to do the show but he had to opt out due to his illness. He announced his decision last year in August.

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 13:06 IST

